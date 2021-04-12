Marine Link
Meyer Werft Lays Keel for New Disney Cruise Ship

April 12, 2021

(Photo: Meyer Werft)

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft held a keel laying ceremony for Disney Wish, the first of three new Triton class ships for Disney Cruise Line.

At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the cruise ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. It will be Disney's first vessel to be powered by cleaner burning liquified natural gas (LNG).

The Disney Wish is scheduled to sail its maiden voyage in summer 2022.

