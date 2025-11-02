Millions of Cigarettes Seized in Multi-Nation Operation

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) led a large-scale joint customs operation, NOXIA II, successfully targeting shipments suspected of containing illicit cigarettes, waste, drug precursors, and pesticides.

The operation led to the coordinated seizure by the participating customs authorities of 149.5 million cigarettes, over 3,000 tonnes of illicit waste, 66.5 kg of pseudoephedrine, 52 tonnes of solid pesticides, and 21,000 liters of liquid pesticides.

NOXIA II revealed the use of sophisticated global routes to smuggle cigarettes into the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. The smuggling of cigarettes via sea containers remains the main threat, given the low risk it presents compared with the high illicit profits derived from the trafficking of large volumes of cigarettes. Other global trends detected include the use of dark vessels, air freight, e-commerce and postal parcels. Over 105 tonnes of tobacco, more than 223,000 e-cigarettes and 114 liters of e-liquids were also intercepted, preventing large quantities of illegal and unregulated products from entering consumer markets.

NOXIA II is a unique joint customs operation designed to facilitate the exchange of real-time information on suspicious shipments and place them under surveillance by participating customs authorities simultaneously in Asia and Europe.

Seventeen countries from the Asia-Pacific region took part in the operation: Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the People’s Republic of China (mainland and Hong Kong SAR), India, Kazakhstan, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam; and 22 EU Member States: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain, together with the United Kingdom. The World Customs Organization was also involved.

More than 3,000 tonnes of illicit waste were intercepted while being moved from Europe to Asia. Much of this waste was falsely declared as “end-of-waste” material—supposedly treated and reusable—or as directly usable in production processes. Significant quantities of these materials were untreated, non-recyclable, or even contaminated, posing serious environmental and health risks. The seized waste included electronic waste, textile and paper waste, plastic waste, car wrecks, ink cartridges and rubber tyres.

The operation confirmed the consolidation of various fraudulent techniques, such as triangulation, diversion and false declarations, which attempt to remove thousands of tonnes of waste from the control of the relevant authorities.

Among the illegal pesticides attempting to enter the EU, the main seizures involved fungicides containing carbendazim—a substance banned in the EU because it is toxic for reproduction—and plant protection products containing cyanamide, which is prohibited in the EU due to its harmful effects on human health, particularly on farmworkers. In addition, 5,000 pieces of lure for insect pest control were seized.

Every year, dual-use substances are smuggled into the EU for the production of synthetic drugs in illegal factories. These drugs are produced in pill form and sold illegally in small quantities around the world. The aim of Operation NOXIA II was to shed light on the movement of these substances globally. During the operation, a significant quantity of pseudoephedrine was seized—a substance mostly used in medicine as a nasal decongestant and strictly regulated, as it is a key component in the production of methamphetamine.

Operation NOXIA II builds on the success of the first Operation NOXIA, conducted in spring 2023. Both operations have focused on identifying and intercepting illicit cigarettes and dangerous substances traded in and between Asia and Europe, particularly through deep-sea container shipments.



