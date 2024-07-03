Missing Bulk Carrier Crewman Found Safe On Board

A crewmember reported missing from a Panamanian registered bulk carrier has been found safe on board following a dayslong search effort that involved multiple international agencies and commercial vessels.

On June 25, the master of the 568-foot-long vessel Daiwan Glory issued a distress alert relayed via the Japanese Coast Guard early in the morning of June 25, 2024, reporting of a possible man overboard situation approximately 607 nautical miles south of Guam, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said. The missing crew member, a 39-year-old Vietnamese national, was reportedly last seen on board wearing orange coveralls without a personal flotation device.

The Daiwan Glory crew began to search its reciprocal track line as the USCG's Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam coordinated with several commercial vessels through the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) system as well as international partners to scour the seas in hopes of locating the missing mariner.

Multiple commercial vessel crews joined the search efforts, including Kota Gabung, Golden Hope, Cesi Beihai, Hupeh and Magsenger 16.

The Royal Australian Defense Force offered further support and prepared to deploy a P-8 aircraft to assist. However, the mission was adjusted due to delays in securing diplomatic clearances for airspace access.

JRSC Guam received notification early June 27 from the master of the Daiwan Glory that the missing crewman was found safe aboard the vessel, concluding the extensive search.

"The master notified our watchstanders the crewman was located safely aboard wandering down a passageway. He was disoriented, but uninjured," a Sara Muir, a Public Affairs Officer with USCG Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, told MarineLink.

"The dedication and swift action of our AMVER participants and international partners demonstrate the program's critical role in ensuring the safety of mariners in distress," said USCG Lt. Chelsea Garcia, the case's search and rescue mission coordinator. "This incident not only reiterates the importance of the AMVER system but also highlights the challenges and coordination necessary in international maritime operations."