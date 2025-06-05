Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, Elomatic Sign Framework Collaboration Agreement

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has initiated discussions on business collaborations with Elomatic Oy, a Finnish engineering and consulting firm, in the maritime engineering field. The Company will continue to build strategic partnerships globally to incorporate external expertise through partnering efforts and deliver its technologies, products and services to a wider range of customers.

A signing ceremony for the Framework Agreement was held on June 4 at Nor-Shipping 2025.

Through this collaboration with Elomatic, one of the world's leading maritime technology consulting firms known for its strengths in digital tools and simulation technologies, the two companies will mutually leverage their decarbonization and digital technologies to expand and enhance maritime engineering services in the global market, particularly in Japan and Europe.