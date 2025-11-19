MMA Ranks #1 in State Graduate Earnings Report

Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA), a public university with undergraduate degree programs focusing on science, engineering, technology, math, and business has been recognized as the top public higher education institution in the state for graduate earnings, according to the latest report from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education.

The Academy’s #1 ranking confirms that its graduates achieve the highest salaries among peers statewide, highlighting the institution’s reputation for academic excellence, career readiness, and long-term value.

The report is based on wage data collected from state and federal sources matched to graduates of Massachusetts public higher education institutions. Outcomes are typically measured one year after graduation and at later intervals to indicate long-term trends. The report is part of the Performance Measurement Reporting System (PMRS), which tracks key indicators, such as student success, workforce alignment, economic mobility, and fiscal stewardship.

Of the 29 public higher education institutions evaluated in the report, MMA distinguished itself with the highest overall median earnings. According to collected data, Academy graduates earned more than $15,000 above the next closest institution, a margin that underscores the strength of MMA’s academic programs and career-focused training.

“This recognition is testament to the unique blend of academics and hands-on training that defines the Academy,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “Our graduates are not only prepared to excel in their chosen fields, they are also leading in earning power across the state. We are proud that this report confirms what we have long known – that an education from Massachusetts Maritime Academy delivers exceptional value, career preparedness, and lifelong opportunity.”



