Modec Nets Sangomar FPSO Operations and Maintenance Deal

Japanese FPSO contractor Modec has won a contract with Woodside for the operations and maintenance of the Sangomar FPSO in Senegal.

The deal follows a contract signed in January for Modec to deliver the FPSO for Sangomar field development - Senegal's first offshore development.

The operations and maintenance contract will cover all in-country installation and commissioning activities following which an initial 10-year operations and maintenance term will begin. Extension options are included for every year after the initial 10-year term for up to 10 more years.

The FPSO will be deployed at the Sangomar field located approximately 100 kilometers south of Dakar, Senegal. The Sangomar Field Development is expected to be Senegal’s first offshore oil development.

Scheduled for delivery in 2023, the FPSO vessel will be permanently moored at a water depth of approximately 780 meters by an External Turret mooring system to be supplied by Sofec, a Modec company.

The FPSO will be able to process 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 130 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 145,000 barrels of water injection per day, and will have a minimum storage capacity of 1,300,000 barrels of crude oil.

Yuji Kozai, President and CEO of Modec said: "We are delighted and proud that Woodside awarded us the contract for the operations and maintenance of the memorable first FPSO for Senegalese waters further to another major contract for the supply of this FPSO."



