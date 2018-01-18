Vroon Offshore Vessel Undergoes Modification Work

Damen Shiprepair Oranjewerf has completed final outfitting and modifications on a second subsea-support walk-to-work (W2W) vessel for Vroon Offshore Services (VOS). VOS Stone was built at Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding in China before coming to the Netherlands for completion.
This follows a similar project successfully completed in July this year at Oranjewerf, involving sister ship VOS Start.
The eight-week program for VOS Stone involved a wide range of activities, including installation of a 50-tonne active heave-compensated, knuckle-boom crane, along with taut-wire, RadaScan, and Hipap from Kongsberg for the vessel-positioning system, a boat landing and system for fuelling crew-transfer vessels (CTV).
VOS Stone has been purpose-built to support offshore operations in the Renewable industry and walk-to-work projects in the Oil & Gas industry. The vessel has already been awarded a contract by VBMS, a subsidiary of Royal Boskalis to support inter-array cabling operations at the Arkona Offshore Windfarm, located in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Germany, during the first half of next year. In summer 2018, the vessel will undertake operations for EON, working on commissioning of the wind turbines at the same Windfarm.