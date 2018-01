Vroon Offshore Vessel Undergoes Modification Work

This follows a similar project successfully completed in July this year at Oranjewerf, involving sister ship VOS Start.

The eight-week program for VOS Stone involved a wide range of activities, including installation of a 50-tonne active heave-compensated, knuckle-boom crane, along with taut-wire, RadaScan, and Hipap from Kongsberg for the vessel-positioning system, a boat landing and system for fuelling crew-transfer vessels (CTV).

VOS Stone has been purpose-built to support offshore operations in the Renewable industry and walk-to-work projects in the Oil & Gas industry. The vessel has already been awarded a contract by VBMS, a subsidiary of Royal Boskalis to support inter-array cabling operations at the Arkona Offshore Windfarm, located in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Germany , during the first half of next year. In summer 2018, the vessel will undertake operations for EON, working on commissioning of the wind turbines at the same Windfarm.