MOL to Consolidate Business Units to Form Maritime Technical Hub

October 4, 2024

(Credit: MOL)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced plans to merge its three subsidiaries focused on maritime technology and engineering to form a professional technical hub focused on maritime industry and decarbonization.

In an absorption merger move, MOL will unite MOL Marine & Engineering (MOLMEC), MOL Ocean Expert, and MOL Ship Tech, effective April 1, 2025, with MOLMEC as the surviving company.

The new company, as a professional technical group, will offer services ranging from maritime and new shipbuilding consulting, maritime human resources training, and crew support to operational support and maintenance.

In all of these fields, the company will focus on the use of digital technology to support MOL's growing businesses, including the wind power generation business, a key area targeted for investment and expansion.

The official name of the new company will be announced in March 2025.

