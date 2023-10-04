MOL and EDF Renewables Join Forces to Drive Offshore Wind and Green Hydrogen Development

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and French renewable energy firm EDF Renewables have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the acceleration of the development of offshore wind and related business and to encourage developments in green hydrogen.

"With this MoU, both partners wish to collaborate and bring together their respective and complementary expertise and experience in offshore wind energy as well as in green hydrogen solutions," MOL said.

"EDF Renewables and MOL aim to contribute to offshore wind energy goals and meet hydrogen strategies towards a net zero carbon future," MOL added.

Frèdèric Belloy, Executive Vice President of International Operations for EDF Renewables, said: "We are very pleased to accelerate our partnership with MOL. As part of a global leader group in low-carbon energy with a significant growth ambition in renewables and more than 10 years of experience in offshore wind, we're very keen to the future innovation on maritime transport both in offshore wind business and green hydrogen development worldwide and committed to contributing to Japan's energy transition."

Masayuki Sugiyama, Executive Officer, Wind Power Project & Carbon Power Solution, MOL, said: "We are honored to have the opportunity to deepen our collaboration through this MoU. With EDF Renewables, which has vast experience in developing and operating offshore wind farms and green hydrogen projects internationally, we believe this collaboration would accelerate the development of offshore wind farms and green hydrogen projects all over the world."