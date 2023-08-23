MOL Embarks on Low-Pressure CO2 Research Program

Future Energy Exports CRC, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation, Low Emission Technology Australia, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and Osaka Gas have executed a project agreement for the "LP Technology R&D Project" to conduct research and development to demonstrate the technical feasibility and operability of low-pressure and low temperature solutions for the bulk transport of CO2 by ships.

The LP Technology R&D Project will involve studying behaviour and boil off characteristics of liquid CO2 under dynamic operating conditions and the impact of non-CO2 components. It will be executed by FEnEx CRC, University of Western Australia, Curtin University, Seoul National University and deepC Store.

The research will involve conducting experiments using laboratory scale facilities (such as pressure cell and boil-off apparatus) to study the phase behaviour and boil off characteristics of liquid CO2 under dynamic operating conditions and the impact of non-CO2 components.

It will incorporate new data into custom engineering models for CO2 boil off and phase behaviour calculations developed by the FEnEx CRC and use the new data to test predictions made with existing software tools.

The project will also involve designing pilot-scale carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) demonstration tests or project needed to validate the engineering models anchored to laboratory data that can be up-scaled as part of a subsequent project.

The current design of liquefied CO2 vessels has a limited storage volume due to their operating pressure and temperature (18 bar, -26 °C). Low pressures and low temperatures (approximately 7 bar, -49 °C) are considered one of the best options to significantly reduce costs for CO2 vessel design. However, there is no record of liquefied CO2 transportation by ship under low pressure and low temperatures conditions. Therefore, it is necessary to address operational risks and enhance the likelihood of technical feasibility, says MOL.

“Through this LP Technology R&D Project, we aim to mature the technologies needed to safely and efficiently ship large quantities of CO2. Through future demonstration of this LP Technology, we aspire to assist Australia and the broader Asia Pacific region reach Net Zero by linking key emission sources to long-term utilisation and storage solutions.”

FEnEx CRC Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Professor Eric May, said: "Australia has a unique opportunity to take a leadership role in developing industrial-scale CO2 transport. Successful research in this area will help maximise economic opportunities for Australia as well as forge increased international collaboration and cooperation vital to progressing our decarbonisation goals."



