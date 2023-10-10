MOL Establishes Indonesian Manning Company

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and PT MCS Internasional (MCSI) have established PT McMOL Crewing International, a new joint-venture LNG carrier manning company. MCSI is part of PT Humpuss Maritim Internasional Tbk. Group in Indonesia.

The JV plans to begin operations in April 2024, and will primarily allocate seafarers for the MOL Group's fleet of LNG carriers.

In operating vessels transporting LNG, it is essential to recruit, train, and retain top-quality seafarers who are qualified to handle LNG, says MOL. Yet even as the use of LNG expands on the back of growing needs for cleaner energy, the world is facing a shortage of seafarers. The establishment of this new manning company will contribute to stably securing seafarers.

MOL teamed up with the Humpuss Group in 1986 to form PT Humolco LNG Indonesia, a ship management company, and since that time, it has also focused on training Indonesian seafarers.



