MOL to Invest in Engine Fuel Efficiency Tech Developer

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has set out plans to invest in Carnot, a start-up company that develops technology for highly efficient engines using heat-resistant materials.

Carnot is technology start-up developing ways to dramatically increase engine fuel efficiency, while slashing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Steel and aluminum engines require constant cooling to prevent them from overheating, which reduces performance and increases the risk of engine failure. Therefore, about 30% of an engine's combustion energy is consumed for cooling.

Carnot is developing engine technology that eliminates energy loss during the cooling process and dramatically increases thermal efficiency and fuel efficiency by using highly heat-resistant materials. The engine now under development by Carnot, has the potential to improve fuel efficiency by 20%-40% compared to conventional engines.

Based on the results of demonstration tests and the feasibility of this technology, MOL will consider applying it to its fleet of merchant vessels in the future.