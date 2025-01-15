MOL and JERA Ink Charter for LNG Carrier Newbuild

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed a long-term charter contract for a newbuilding LNG carrier with a vessel operation management company funded by JERA.

This is the eighth contract for LNG carrier signed with JERA. The vessel will be built at the Geoje Shipyard of Samsung Heavy Industries, and is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

It will be 290 meters long, with a breadth of 45.8 meters. It will feature a membrane tank of 174,000 m3.

The vessel will be managed by MOL and will transport LNG for JERA.