MOL Names LNG Carrier Newbuilding Greenergy Ocean

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has named a newbuilding LNG carrier, which will serve China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the Greenergy Ocean.

The Greenergy Ocean is the first vessel to be launched under a long-term charter contract for six newbuilding LNG carriers for CNOOC signed in January 2022.

The vessel is 299 meters long, with the breadth of 46.4 meters and draft of 11.5 meters.

It features a membrane type tank of 174,000m3.

After delivery at the end of May, the vessel will transport LNG procured by the CNOOC Group from all over the world, mainly to China.

The remaining five vessels are scheduled to be delivered in succession between 2024 and 2026.