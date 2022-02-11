MOL Nets Charter in Russia for New Ice-breaking Condensate Carrier

Japanese shipping giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed a charter contract for a newbuilding ice-breaking tanker that will transport condensate from the Arctic LNG 2 Project on Russia’s Gydan Peninsula.

The contract was signed by a MOL subsidiary with the project company, whose largest shareholder is Russia-based PAO NOVATEK.

The vessel, slated for delivery in 2024, will be constructed in China by Guangzhou Shipyard International Company, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC).

The contract follows the October 2020 signing of charter contracts for three ice-breaking LNG vessels to serve for the same project.

The vessel will transport condensate from the LNG/condensate plant inside the Arctic Circle on the Gydan Peninsula, mainly to Europe (westbound) via the Northern Sea Route.

MOL has operated three ice-breaking LNG carriers on the Northern Sea Route for the Yamal LNG Project since March 2018. In addition, three ice-breaking LNG carriers for the Arctic LNG 2 Project are scheduled to go into service in 2023. ©MOL

Main dimensions Length: 214m, Breadth: 34m Cargo hold capacity 54,800 m3 Ice Class: Specifications RMRS ARC7

Polar Service Temperature: -50 ºC Ice-breaking sailing capabilities Maximum icebreaking capacity:

1.5m thick at ahead / 1.8m at astern with icebreaker bow structure and 2-shaft POD propeller Shipyard Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited







