Friday, February 11, 2022
MOL Nets Charter in Russia for New Ice-breaking Condensate Carrier

February 11, 2022

Illustration only - ©Mikhail Perfilov/AdobeStock

Japanese shipping giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed a charter contract for a newbuilding ice-breaking tanker that will transport condensate from the Arctic LNG 2 Project on Russia’s Gydan Peninsula.

The contract was signed by a MOL subsidiary with the project company, whose largest shareholder is Russia-based PAO NOVATEK. 

The vessel,  slated for delivery in 2024, will be constructed in China by Guangzhou Shipyard International Company, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC). 

The contract follows the October 2020 signing of charter contracts for three ice-breaking LNG vessels to serve for the same project.

The vessel will transport condensate from the LNG/condensate plant inside the Arctic Circle on the Gydan Peninsula, mainly to Europe (westbound) via the Northern Sea Route.

MOL has operated three ice-breaking LNG carriers on the Northern Sea Route for the Yamal LNG Project since March 2018. In addition, three ice-breaking LNG carriers for the Arctic LNG 2 Project are scheduled to go into service in 2023.©MOL 

Main dimensionsLength: 214m, Breadth: 34m
Cargo hold capacity54,800 m3
Ice Class: SpecificationsRMRS ARC7
Polar Service Temperature: -50 ºC
Ice-breaking sailing capabilitiesMaximum icebreaking capacity:
1.5m thick at ahead / 1.8m at astern with icebreaker bow structure and 2-shaft POD propeller
ShipyardGuangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited



