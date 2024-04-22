MOL Orders Value Maritime’s Carbon Capture Unit for Tanker

Dutch company Value Maritime and Japanese shipping giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) have signed a contract for the supply an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS) and carbon capture feature for an LR1 product tanker.

With a deadweight (DWT) of 75,000, this is the largest vessel, in terms of DWT, and the first LR1 tanker that will sail with a Value Maritime’s 15 MW EGSC Filtree and carbon capture unit.

The installation is expected to take place before the end of the year, according to the companies.

“Hopefully this is the first of many Japanese clients that we can support in achieving decarbonization initiatives. We are grateful to the MOL team for placing their trust and belief in us and the quality of our technology and showing the market how it’s done.

The Filtree system is based on innovative technology that filters sulphur, CO2 and 99% of ultra-fine particulate matter from the tankers’ exhaust stream.

The plug and play Filtree system installed on the MOL product tanker will be outfitted with a CO2 capture and storage system to help reduce emissions further. With this, CO2 is captured from the vessel's exhaust and stored in tanks onboard. This is then discharged onshore where it can be used, for example, in the sustainable cultivation of greenhouse crops, methanol plants, and even the food industry.

“This system is noteworthy as an initiative to promote decarbonization of existing vessels, which are difficult to convert to next-generation fuels. MOL and VM will continue working toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society by reducing GHG emissions from vessels and building a CO2 capture value chain,” said Hiroyoshi Kubo, Executive Officer - Tanker Unit at MOL.