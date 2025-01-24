MOL Picks Up Long-Term Charter for Three VLECs with Thai Firm

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed a long-term charter contract for three newbuilding very large ethane carriers (VLECs) with SCG Chemicals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Thailand's Siam Cement Group (SCG).

The 100,000 m3 VLECs, spanning 230 meters in lengths and with breadths of 36.6 meters, will be built at Samsung Heavy Industries, and are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

The vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel ethane propulsion engines, which will reduce greenhouse gas, sulfur oxide, and nitrogen oxide emissions compared to conventional heavy fuel oil vessels.

With this contract, the number of VLECs managed and operated by MOL will increase to 12 vessels out of approximately 90 VLECs which have been delivered or in order.

“In securing the ethane transport vessels, SCGC recognized MOL group's performance in the VLEC business, and has selected MOL group as a VLEC service provider, leading up to the long-term charter contract.

“MOL group expects to strengthen SCGC's competitiveness in the petrochemical industry in Vietnam, and contribute to the growth of regional economies, by taking on the responsibility of transporting liquefied ethane for SCGC,” Mol said in a statement.