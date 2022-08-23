MOL PLUS Opens UK Desk in London

MOL PLUS, the corporate venture arm of Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), announced it has expanded its operations outside of Japan with the opening of a London location in July.

The MOL PLUS UK Desk will be operated by the New Business Project Team members at MOL (Europe Africa) Ltd. It will aim to build investment and collaborative opportunities in shipping, primarily targeting new technologies and businesses focused on the environment and renewable energy in Europe.

MOL PLUS said it plans to establish global desks in Singapore and other focus areas as it aims for continued steady growth as a global corporate venture capital (CVC) fund in the ocean shipping industry.