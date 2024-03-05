MOL Signs Long-Term Charter with Tokyo Gas for LNG Carrier Newbuilding

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has signed a long-term charter contract for a newbuilding LNG carrier with Tokyo LNG Tanker (TLT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas.

This is the eighth contract, following a time charter contract for seven LNG carriers that were signed for TLT.

The 174,000-cbm ship will be 294.9 meters long, with the bread of 46.4 meters.

The vessel will be built at the Geoje Shipyard of Hanwha Ocean in South Korea, and is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

It will be managed by MOL and will transport LNG for TLT.

The new vessel will be equipped with the cutting-edge MAN Energy Solutions engine (ME-GA), which improves fuel consumption efficiency, with specifications that enhance its environment friendliness, compared to conventional LNG carriers.