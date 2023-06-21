MOL Trials BioLNG

MOL and partners have completed a trial of bioLNG (liquefied bio-methane or LBM) derived from cattle manure on the domestic LNG fueled general cargo vessel Ise Mirai.

Teaming up on the project with MOL were Air Water Inc., Techno Chubu Company, Kyoudou Kaiun,

The trial, conducted in Ise Bay, was Japan's first bunkering of carbon-neutral LBM derived from biomass. The vessel was jointly built by MOL Coastal Shipping, Techno Chubu, and Kyoudou Kaiun, and was delivered in December 2020. It is the first LNG fueled ocean cargo vessel in Japan.

In the trial, Air Water supplied LBM produced from cattle manure in the Tokachi region of Hokkaido as part of a technology development and demonstration project adopted by Japan's Ministry of the Environment.

Truck-to-ship bunkering of the LBM was completed using an existing LNG tank truck.