MOL's Ammonia-powered Bulk Carrier Design Gets AIP from ClassNK

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and trading company Mitsui & Co., Ltd. announced they have received approval in principle (AIP) from classification society ClassNK for the design of a large ammonia-powered bulk carrier.

MOL and Mitsui jointly determined the size and specifications of the vessel, and both companies entrusted Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. for design of the vessel. The AIP covers a 210,000 DWT Capesize bulker.

The design calls for a main engine fueled by ammonia, which emits no CO2 when burned, thereby achieving zero CO2 emissions during the voyage. The vessel will also feature two ammonia fuel tanks on deck to maximize the cruising range for various routes and to make the most effective use of cargo space.

ClassNK is scheduled to conduct a risk assessment (HAZID; Hazard Identification Study) to confirm that no unacceptable risks exist at the basic design stage and to identify items to be considered in the detailed design, which will incorporate safety measures fully taking into account the toxicity of ammonia, and other factors.

Amid the trend toward decarbonization, global interest in ammonia as a next-generation clean energy source is growing, and the maritime industry is accelerating its efforts to strategically utilize it as a fuel.