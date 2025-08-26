MOL’s Cargo Vessel to be Jointly Used by Shell and TotalEnergies in Brazil

A cargo transfer vessel owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) will be shared by TotalEnergies EP Brasil, which employs the vessel in its operation since 2020, with Shell Brasil Petróleo for crude oil cargos produced in Brazil.

The vessel SeaLoader 1, owned by MOL’s subsidiary SeaLoading Holding, is employed by TotalEnergies for transferring crude oil produced by floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units located in the Santos Basin off the coast of Brazil to tankers.

The latest agreement allows Shell to also use the SeaLoader 1 to discharge its cargo as well.

MOL considers Shell's participation in the cargo transfer vessel business marks a major milestone for the future spread of cargo transfer vessels in Brazil.

“Such a milestone was possible due to the collaboration of TotalEnergies, which was the first company to use the cargo transfer vessel technology in Brazil and continues to be the priority user of SeaLoader 1. To date, the two cargo transfer vessels operating in Brazil have realized more than 130 successful offloading operations,” MOL said.

The MOL Group aims to further expand the use of cargo transfer vessels, which can significantly reduce CO2 emissions and costs compared to conventional crude oil transfer using shuttle tankers, and strengthen cooperation with oil majors to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact in the supply chain from crude oil production and storage to discharging.