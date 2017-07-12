Reygar, Actisense Enhance Fleet Monitoring Solution

Marine innovation company Reygar has partnered with Actisense, a manufacturer of specialist marine electronics, to enhance the capability of Reygar’s BareFLEET remote fleet monitoring system.

BareFLEET offers comprehensive measurement capabilities, as well as simple and concise vessel performance, health, motion and fuel efficiency information reported back to fleet operators. This helps them reduce fleet operating costs and evidence savings and vessel activity to their customers.

Actisense offer a range of specialist marine electronic products allowing vessel navigational and engine data to be gathered and converted between different protocols. Actisense equipment can be fully integrated into BareFLEET to allow data to be gathered from a wide range of older marine diesel engines, as well to maximize data capture from existing instrumentation on the vessel such as hull speed sensors, wind anemometers, gyros and DGPSs.

Chris Huxley-Reynard, managing director of Reygar, said, “Combining the highly innovative reporting features of BareFLEET with the versatility and dependability of Actisense’s electronics further broadens the capabilities of BareFLEET whilst still keeping the system affordable for small and large commercial marine operators.”

Danny Thrasher, head of sales and operations at Actisense, said, “There is a great synergy between our products and BareFLEET which are both designed to maximize effectiveness and make life easier onboard vessels.”