ABS said it has completed a monitoring plan assessment for the lead vessel in the Prime Tanker Management fleet, as the deadline for marine owners and operators to submit monitoring plans is fast-approaching.Central to the EU MRV requirements are key deadlines for shipowners and operators to develop an emissions monitoring plan, implement the plan and submit a report that is verified by an independent third party. As an independent third party, ABS helps with EU MRV compliance by assessing that plans are aligned with the applicable requirements and can verify that emissions reporting is prepared in conformance with the accepted monitoring plan.