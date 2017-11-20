VPS Expands Lubricant Oil Condition Monitoring Services

The marine fuels testing company Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) announced the latest expansion of the company’s lubricant oil condition monitoring (OCM) service.

In the company’s continuous drive to offer its customers a widening range of technically advanced, value-added services, VPS have made a significant financial investment to equip their Rotterdam Laboratory with the very latest analytical technology, automation and robotics for the testing of lubricants.

The introduction of such advanced equipment and systems, enables a significant increase in the laboratory’s capacity and efficiency and will further assist VPS clients’ effective condition monitoring and routine maintenance programmes.

OCM is a predictive maintenance tool that uses laboratory analysis coupled with an understanding of lubricants and engineering. It is relevant to any organisation that sees lubricants and/or equipment as a critical resource. The common analogy is a blood test to identify and combat on any potential health issues.

VPS Global OCM Business Lead, Paul Parkinson stated, “By testing engine, hydraulic, gearbox or stern tube oils, the OCM Service provides clients with detailed trend analysis and supporting tribology comments to assist in ensuring the protection of their machinery , prolonging mechanical life, helping in avoiding expensive breakdowns, whilst also highlighting the latest condition of the lubricant, its performance and protection capabilities.”

VPS are the world’s leading marine fuels testing company, with four ISO17025 accredited laboratories in Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston. With this major investment in its European-based facility, the company has significantly added to its existing Singapore lubricants testing capabilities.