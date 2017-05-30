SKF Extends Monitoring Platform for Ship Emission

SKF has extended its BlueMon environmental monitoring and mapping system to meet the maritime emission requirements of MARPOL 73/78 Annex VI.

As the number of Emission Control Areas (ECAs) grows, and limits become stricter, ship operators are finding it increasingly difficult and time-consuming to stay compliant. With the amendment of Annex VI of MARPOL 73/78 coming into force in January 2020, there is now even more reason to adopt SKF BlueMon’s automated approach to compliance.

The existing SKF BlueMon product already focusses on Annex I. As well as collecting and analysing data from a variety of sensors, its mapping application visually relates measurements to the vessel’s geographical position in reference to relevant ECAs at any given time. It alerts the crew when entering an area with changing emission limits, provides evidence of compliance, and can even control emissions automatically by adjusting valves.

Under the revised MARPOL Annex VI, two of the regulations will be strengthen until 2020, Number 13 and 14. While the first regulation refers to setting limits on emission of nitrogen oxides (NOx), which will necessitate new engine operating guidelines or development of new clean technologies, regulation number 14 requires use of low-sulphur fuel, or scrubbing of exhaust gas to remove sulphur oxides (SOx).

In anticipation of these changes, SKF’s BlueMon Information System, a smart environmental data hub, has been updated to accept analogue and digital emission sensor input for Annex VI, also via networked MODBUS connection. The system is compatible with sensors from various suppliers and can be installed by the customer or by SKF specialists.

Data is stored on board for at least 24 months, but can be transferred to cloud storage for better accessibilty and archiving purposes from onshore. Secure access – including remote – can be defined for specific roles like ship owner, fleet manager and engineer, and for third parties such as diagnostic service providers and the coastguard.

Through its integrated, user-friendly and intelligent functionality SKF BlueMon reduces the crew’s workload, avoids considerable heavy fines and proves the user’s commitment to tackling climate change.