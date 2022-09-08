Monjasa Acquires Secondhand Vessel for Middle East Operations

Oil and shipping group Monjasa said it has acquired a secondhand 9,600 dwt oil and chemical tanker for cargo and bunkering operations in the Arabian Gulf.

Formerly known as Trinity Erk, the 2009-built, 117.6-meter-long vessel has been renamed Monjasa Shaker and is now onw of four tankers ranging between 4,000 and 10,000-dwt serving Monjasa’s marine fuel operations across the Middle East.

The Denmark-based company said it has seen increasing demand for its marine fuel solutions, and it noted deployment of quality tonnage is increasingly relevant to ensure efficiency and fuel grade flexibility for customers. As an example, the Monjasa Shaker also allows on board product blending and is thus capable of supporting Monjasa’s biodiesel supplies across the UAE, which were commenced earlier this year.

Equipped with deepwell pumps and five tank segregations allowing multiple fuel grades onboard, Monjasa Shaker increases operational flexibility. Capacity-wise she matches demand for transporting oil cargoes from the Fujairah bunkering hub to Monjasa’s main markets across Dubai, Abu-Dhabi and Sharjah ports, as well as performing ship-to-ship refueling operations.

In 2021, Monjasa supplied 850,000 tonnes of marine fuels across the Middle East– equivalent to 15% of Monjasa’s 5.7m tonnes global volume.

Monjasa Group shipping director, Torben Maigaard Nielsen, said, “The Monjasa Shaker fits well into our existing fleet of tankers and matches market demand in terms of cargo capacity and high technical specifications. In fact, two years ago we acquired the sister vessel, Monjasa Server, which has been an excellent contribution to our Middle East fleet operations. Moreover, operating two sister vessels allows us to better apply learnings across performance and energy efficiency on board, which is becoming increasingly important for all shipowners.”

Overall, Monjasa controls 25 tankers and barges globally, of which 11 are owned.