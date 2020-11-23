Monjasa Acquires Tanker for Middle East Operations

Oil and shipping group Monjasa said it has acquired the 9,600-dwt oil and chemical tanker Monjasa Server from Golden-Agri Stena. The 117.6-meter vessel is set for cargo and bunkering operations in the Arabian Gulf by November 2020.

Formerly known as the GS Adventure, the 2009-built Monjasa Server joins Monjasa’s marine fuel operations across the Middle East, which currently consist of four tankers ranging between 4,000 and 10,000-dwt.

Equipped with deepwell pumps and five tank segregations allowing multiple fuel grades onboard, Monjasa Server increases operational flexibility. Capacity-wise she matches demand for transporting oil cargoes from the Fujairah bunkering hub to Monjasa’s main markets across Dubai, Abu-Dhabi and Sharjah ports, as well as performing ship-to-ship refuelling operations.

In 2019, Monjasa supplied 600,000 tonnes of marine fuels across the Middle East – equivalent to 13% of Monjasa’s 4.5m tonnes total volume.

Groupq CEO, Anders Østergaard, said, "During the past years, we have actively pursued additional ownership of the supply chain through an increasing percentage of owned tonnage across our fleet. We have seen how the IMO 2020 sulphur cap sparked further market interest in how the new fuel products are being sourced, shipped and supplied. This most recent acquisition fits well with our ambitions and matches market demand in terms of cargo capacity and high technical specifications."

Overall, Monjasa controls some 20 tankers globally, of which 11 are fully owned.