Elengy LNG Trans-Shipment at Montoir-de-Bretagne

Elengy, a unit of the French energy company and LNG player Engie, said that the LNG receiving terminal in Montoir-de-Bretagne, managed by the company, has just performed a new generation LNG transshipment.

The ice-class LNG carrier Fedor Litke (170 000 cm capacity) has delivered to the LNG Jurojin (155 000 cm capacity) an LNG cargo the size of the yearly gas consumption of a city like Nantes. This was done safely during an twin call thanks l.

The LNG was transferred through the cryogenic pipelines linking directly the two berths, without going through the terminal’s tanks. The LNG cargo has then left for another destination, allowing the ice-class LNG carrier to return quickly at the LNG production plant in Yamal, Siberia.

In order to accommodate durably calls of ice-class LNG carriers, which are remarkable due to their size and unique technology, Elengy has made numerous improvements on its facilities : renovation of the berths, installation of compressors for LNG boil-off recovery.

Nantes Saint-Nazaire Harbor concentrates numerous advantages for this type of traffic: a geographical location adapted to transshipment, appropriate meteorological and nautical conditions and a high quality of infrastructures and port services.

Martin Jahan de Lestang CEO of Elengy: "Elengy teams are proud to have performed this LNG transshipment at the new generation Montoir-de-Bretagne terminal. Thanks to the evolution of our services and changes in our organization, we hope in the long term, to perform a few tens of similar operations every year."

"This development has been enabled by the synergy and reactivity of the teams of the terminal and of the Nantes Saint-Nazaire Harbor. Transshipment operations provide a logistical flexibility to the LNG market and showcase the transformation of our Montoir-de-Bretagne terminal into a true LNG hub," he concluded.