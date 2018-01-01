Marine Link
Ottawa Express First Ship in Port of Montreal in 2018

January 1, 2018

Image: Port of Montreal

 By crossing the downstream limits of the Port of Montreal at Sorel at 11:55 a.m., the Ottawa Express became the first ocean-going vessel to reach the Port of Montreal without a stopover in 2018.

 
The Ottawa Express under the command of Captain Rakesh Kumar, is a container ship operated by Hapag-Lloyd and represented in Montreal by the Robert Reford Agency.
 
The Ottawa Express left the Port of Liverpool, England, on December 21st. It docked late afternoon at Berth 77 at Cast Terminal operated by Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership, after braving the freezing weather of this beginning of the year.
 
On Wednesday, January 3, as part of an official ceremony, Captain Kumar will receive the Gold-Headed Cane, a trophy awarded each year to the Master of the first ocean-going vessel to reach the Port of Montreal without a stopover. This ceremony will mark the 179th anniversary of this great tradition in the shipping community.  
 
Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. It is a leading container port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. 
 
The Port of Montreal has its own rail network directly dockside and is connected to the two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Center.
 
