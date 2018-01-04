New Platform for Managing Liquid Terminal Product Movements

Oceaneering International, Inc. announced that its TerminalSmart platform can now be used to manage all liquid terminal product movements across the entire facility from the dock to tanks and pipelines. Proven at the dock where it has been used by major oil and gas companies and liquid storage terminals to significantly improve efficiency during a period of unprecedented growth in vessel transportation traffic, the platform now serves as the hub for all terminal logistics, from facilitating key performance indicators (KPIs) to warning users about scheduling conflicts.

“TerminalSmart has been extended with capabilities that take it beyond the dock to provide a holistic view of the entire terminal while supporting a comprehensive range of functions including collaborative pipeline transfer scheduling, conflict alerting, forecasting and historical reporting,” said Robert Kessler, Program Manager, Maritime Global Data Solutions, Oceaneering International, Inc. “Customers can use TerminalSmart to manage all product movements within and between their facilities by land and through pipelines, and by rail, truck and vessel. We will continue to integrate new features across the liquid terminal logistics chain as we help increase efficiency and reduce waste and associated costs for operators and their customers.”

The only liquid terminal optimization solution with Automatic Identification System (AIS) vessel-tracking technology at its core, TerminalSmart has enabled customers to improve visibility and efficiency so they can reduce average dock delay times as much as 35 percent within the first few months of use while increasing monthly vessel calls as much as 10 percent within the first year. Similar improvements can now be realized throughout the facility as Oceaneering extends TerminalSmart functionality to encompass all liquid terminal logistics processes. Among its benefits, the enhanced TerminalSmart platform can be used to improve and standardize terminal-wide productivity best practices and benchmarking, generate insights for reducing demurrage and other costs, optimize product flow and volume availability, enhance asset utilization, and develop capital investment analyses.

Key new TerminalSmart features include Flex Reports for displaying real-time KPIs, and trending reports on shared dashboards to improve data visualization and planning collaboration. The enhanced platform can also be used to reduce scheduling conflict oversights by proactively warning users about issues so they don’t have to maintain and consult manual spreadsheets or compare notes via email. Plans for future TerminalSmart enhancements include expanding the scope and variety of operational and scheduling data inputs that the platform ingests from terminal operations, and enabling the platform to make scheduling decisions based on the system’s historical data and predictive analytics.