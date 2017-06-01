Eni LNG Seal Raises Hopes of Mozambique Gas Boom

Italian energy company Eni signed a deal on Thursday to develop a huge gas field offshore Mozambique, the first of a series of projects that could transform the poor African nation into a major energy supplier to Asia.

The Coral South field, discovered in May 2012, is within Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin and contains approximately 450 billion cubic meters (16 TCF) of gas in place.





(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Edmund Blair)