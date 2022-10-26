MRS 2022: Supply Chain Challenges to the Maritime Transportation System

Inland maritime transportation systems (MTS) play major roles in domestic and international supply chains, with unique challenges related to upstream and downstream sources disruption, accessibility and shifts in commodities, as well as demand and supply imbalances. With a 20% on-time arrival statistic, the U.S. east coast serves as an example for the increasing appeal of inland waterways as a cost-effective, alternative, with Port of Cleveland traffic reportedly increasing 70% between 2020 and 2021. Secondary ports, energy transport and a desire to reduce carbon emissions along the entire value chain bring the inland MTS in greater focus.

Allison Bennett Irion, Argonne National Laboratory, will moderate a panel on this topic at the 2022 Maritime Risk Symposium on November 16, 2022. Speaking on this topic Jennifer States, Vice President of Projects and Strategy, Washington Maritime Blue, Seattle, WA and Eric Peace, Vice President Lake Carriers’ Association, Westlake, Ohio.