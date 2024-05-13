Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Net-Zero Maritime Center Adds Academia Partners

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping has welcomed new, including University of Michigan, Maritime Research Alliance, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and World Maritime University, in a move to foster interdisciplinary collaboration between industry and academia.

The introduction of Academic Partners marks a strategic expansion of the center's partnership platform and is a strengthening of the collaboration between scientists in the research projects led by the center and leading academic institutions within maritime.

The partnerships will support increased transparency and knowledge sharing between the maritime industry and academia, as well as development of the competencies required of future decision-makers and transition enablers.

''We are excited to welcome our first academic partners to the center. As a science-based research and development organization, we are committed to both learning from academia and contributing to the academic community, inspiring scientists globally, developing competencies, and closing knowledge gaps,” said Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

“The collaboration with the Center aligns well with our department’s mission, opening up new avenues for research and enhancing our educational programs in line with industry needs and ecological stewardship,” added David R. Dowling, Chair of the Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering at the University of Michigan.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a not-for-profit, independent research and development center looking to accelerate the transition towards a net-zero future for the maritime industry.