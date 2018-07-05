MS EUROPA 2 Meets Breakdancing

Guests on board the luxury ship EUROPA 2 will to be enchanted by a unique performance that blends breakdancing and classical music.

The internationally renowned “Flying Steps” dance group will make their EUROPA 2 debut in July, and will perform their dynamic “Flying Bach” show on a cruise that started yesterday in Monte Carlo, cruising the Mediterranean Sea to Palma de Mallorca.



Under the artistic direction of Vartan Bassil, this breakdancing group from Berlin’s Kreuzberg district has become a network of over 30 world-class athletes who have danced their way to international success. In 2010, Bassil created the innovative “Flying Bach” show together with conductor and opera director Christoph Hagel. The show blends urban and classical dance styles with the piano compositions of Johann Sebastian Bach. Their performance is a thrilling experience for audiences of all ages. It is the first breakdancing show to be awarded the special prize at the ECHO classical music awards in Germany.



The dancers have conquered stages and venues in Germany, Europe and worldwide with their unique performances. “Flying Bach” has enjoyed two sold out tours in 35 countries and left over 500,000 visitors astounded and amazed. Now they are off to sea in the exclusive and highly intimate atmosphere of the MS EUROPA 2’s on-board theater.