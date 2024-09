The MSC Marie transited through the Panama Canal on August 30, setting a new record for the largest-capacity container ship to sail the route.

The 366-meter (1,200 feet) Neopanamax ship has a width of 51 meters (167.4 feet) and a maximum capacity of 17,640 TEUs.

The record was previously held by the Ever Max which made the transit at a capacity of 17,312 TEUs in August 2023.

The MSC Marie sailed from the port of Manzanillo in Mexico.