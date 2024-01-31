Multiple Boats Catch Fire in Baltimore Marina

Emergency responders on Wednesday battled a blaze that engulfed multiple vessels in the Anchorage Marina, on the Patapsco River in Baltimore.

A good Samaritan alerted U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region watchstanders to the fire at approximately 9 a.m. and reported that he heard a popping noise and saw two 55-foot boats engulfed in flames.

Baltimore City Fire Department said its units arrived on location to find heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from multiple vessels docked at the marina. Concerns were raised when reports surfaced about propane tanks being on one of the vessels.

Additionally, the marina’s manager reported that a man was aboard one of the engulfed vessels but said that he was rescued by Baltimore City Fire Department and Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay launched a 45-foot Response Boat - Medium crew to support response efforts. Once the boat crew arrived on scene, a Baltimore City Fire Department crewmember embarked the Coast Guard boat to assist with extinguishing efforts.

Due to the vessels proximity, firefighters battled the fire for nearly an hour before one vessel sank with an unknown amount of diesel fuel on board.

Maryland Department of the Environment personnel deployed a containment boom to mitigate pollution effects. Coast Guard pollution responders remain on scene to monitor the situation and assist with cleanup efforts.

No injuries have been reported. There are currently no waterways or marine traffic impacts resulting from this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.