M/V Donny Mudgett: First Delivery in Hines Furlong’s 11-Vessel Newbuild Program

Hines Furlong Line has taken delivery of the M/V Donny Mudgett, the first vessel completed in its eleven-vessel newbuild program. Built at Intracoastal Iron Works in Bourg, Louisiana, the M/V Donny Mudgett is powered by three Mitsubishi Tier 3 S6R2-Y3MPTAW engines, each delivering 803 horsepower at 1,400 RPM.

Donny Mudgett is the first of eleven vessels currently under construction at Intracoastal Iron Works and Eymard Marine Construction & Repair. The program includes five triple-screw and six twin-screw vessels, with Laborde Products supplying all 27 Mitsubishi engines for the series.

“We’ve worked with Intracoastal for many years, and the Donny Mudgett is a continuation of that relationship,” said Kent Furlong, President at Hines Furlong Line. “This project brings together family-owned businesses on both the shipbuilding and supply side, and we value those relationships as much as the vessels themselves.”

“We’re proud to support Hines Furlong on a project of this scale,” said Brian Laborde, President & CEO of Laborde Products. “It’s the kind of collaboration that plays to the strengths of everyone involved, and we appreciate the trust Hines Furlong has placed in our team.”

Hines Furlong Line represents one of the longest-standing family traditions in the inland river transportation industry, with more than 150 years and five family generations of presence on the inland waterways. Today, the company operates a fleet of towboats on the Cumberland, Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois, and Mississippi Rivers.

HFL also specializes in leasing its fleet of inland towboats, tank barges, and hopper barges to other barge lines and some end user customers. The company continues to build on its legacy by making significant investments in new equipment and evolving to meet the changing needs of its customers.

The Mitsubishi S6R2-Y3MPTAW engine (803hp @ 1400 rpm) from Laborde Products. Image courtesy Laborde Products