Naftomar Shipping Orders Four Ammonia-powered VLGCs

Shipowner Naftomar Shipping announced an order for four very large ammonia carriers, to be built by South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean (formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering) for scheduled delivery from 2026. With a capacity of 93,000 m3, the ships are among the world’s largest ammonia carriers ordered to date.

The Bureau Veritas (BV) classed ships will be fitted with a ME-LGIP LPG dual-fuel engine, ready to be converted to use ammonia as fuel when the MAN ES ammonia engine retrofit kit is made available. The fuel supply system, as well as all other auxiliary and safety systems and spaces including bunkering, fuel preparation rooms and piping, will be able to handle both LPG and ammonia to facilitate a swift conversion.

In the longer term, the objective is for the ships to consume their green ammonia cargo as fuel for transportation. This, combined with use of biofuel as the pilot fuel which is required in all ammonia engine technology, will make these ships truly carbon neutral in transporting their zero carbon and sustainable green cargo.

Bureau Veritas said it will validate the safety aspects of using ammonia as a fuel, under its Rules for ammonia-fueled ships (NR671), which include requirements for a thorough risk assessment of all safety systems.

The VLGCs will be equipped with Hanwha Ocean’s SmartShip platform (HS4) and shaft generator motor system, which enhances fuel efficiency. The ships’ specification includes a series of BV notations that will promote performance and efficiency, covering aspects from the minimized environmental footprint, increased crew comfort and high levels of digitalization, to connectivity and cyber resilience.

George-Paul Perantzakis, Fleet and Technical Director at Naftomar Shipping & Trading, said, “The order of four very large ammonia carriers supports two important developments towards zero-carbon energy: firstly, the adoption of carbon neutral fuels by the shipping industry and, second, the establishment of global supply chains for green hydrogen from its production sites to its industrial and energy consumers.”

Matthieu de Tugny, President, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said, “At Bureau Veritas we are proud to work with Naftomar and Hanwha Ocean in this groundbreaking project that will help elevate the use of alternative fuels from concept to reality. Ammonia is considered a key fuel on the road to decarbonization, and with our rules and risk assessment procedures we are supporting safe innovation for this important technology.”

Sang Dong Kang, Vice President at Hanwha Ocean, said, “At Hanwha Ocean, we are proud to lead the way on the construction of eco-friendly and digitalized vessels with the latest technology. We are delighted to partner with BV and Naftomar on this innovative project, which will help not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping, but also contribute towards building a green energy value chain for the world’s economies and societies.”