Namibia Opens Green Hydrogen Plant

Cleanergy Solutions Namibia has opened a green hydrogen production and refueling facility.

The site features a solar-powered, off-grid electrolyzer that produces green hydrogen, a refueling station for hydrogen-powered vehicles and industrial applications, and a Hydrogen Academy to train Namibians in hydrogen technologies.

The locally produced green hydrogen is already being applied for road transport (dual fuel trucks), off road applications (dual fuel tractor) and off grid power generation (monofuel hydrogen genset).

In 2026, the hydrogen activities will expand into rail and maritime applications. An idle diesel locomotive will be converted to run on hydrogen, boosting Namibia’s rail potential and supporting growth at Walvis Bay port.

Additionally, a multi-purpose harbor vessel powered by dual fuel hydrogen engines is currently being built in the Netherlands and will be deployed in Walvis Bay port later next year.

Both applications will be fueled by the locally produced green hydrogen, distributed via a 500-bar mobile refueller for flexible use across the country.

In the keynote speech, the Prime Minister emphasized that the facility is in line with Vision 2030: “As Head of State, I reaffirm my government’s commitment to support initiatives that advance our green hydrogen agenda, create jobs, and secure long-term prosperity for Namibia. My government is committed to continuously improve on the ease of doing business to ensure that projects of this magnitude succeed and multiply. This inauguration is not the end of a journey but the beginning of a new chapter in Namibia’s industrial and developmental transformation. Together, we are laying the foundations for an economy that is resilient, inclusive, and sustainable.”

The German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space, represented by Florian Seitz, Deputy Head of the German Embassy, has contributed to the construction of this hydrogen plant and to ongoing research and training activities on site.

The importance of this project for both Namibia and Europe was underlined by the presence of a joint delegation from the European Commission and European Parliament at the opening ceremony.



