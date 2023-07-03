National Security Cutter Calhoun Completes Builder's Trials

The U.S. Coast Guard‘s newest national security cutter, Calhoun (WMSL 759) has successfully completed builder’s sea trials, HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division announced.

The ship—the 10th Legend-class cutter built by Ingalls for the Coast Guard—successfully tested propulsion and auxiliary equipment, as well as various ship systems, the Pascagoula, Miss. shipbuilder said.

“Every successful sea trial is a major accomplishment for our shipbuilders, and the NSC team has worked hard to ensure the Coast Guard receives another highly capable and advanced cutter for the fleet,” Ingalls Shipbuilding NSC program manager Amanda Whitaker said. “Our team will continue to prepare NSC 10 for the next set of trials and ensure that this ship will be ready to undertake the most challenging Coast Guard missions.”

NSC 10 is named to honor Charles L. Calhoun, the first master chief petty officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. Calhoun served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a torpedoman second class. He enlisted in the Coast Guard that same year and held varying positions of leadership over the course of his career.

For over two decades, Ingalls Shipbuilding has served as the sole designer and provider of the Coast Guard Legend-class national security cutter. The flagship of the Coast Guard fleet, national security cutters are capable of embarking and supporting a wide range of Coast Guard, Navy and NATO manned and unmanned aircraft. National security cutters have proven to be ideal platforms for drug interdiction, global illegal fishing, disaster relief and defense support operations.

Ingalls has delivered nine Legend-class national security cutters to the Coast Guard further enabling their important missions around the globe.