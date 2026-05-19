NATO Not Drawing Up Plans for Hormuz Mission

NATO is not drawing up any plans for a potential mission in the Strait of Hormuz and would need a political decision to do so, its top commander said on Tuesday, amid suggestions by some members that the alliance could play a role there.

Any decision to launch a mission would require the approval of all NATO's 32 members and several have already signalled opposition, although no formal proposal has been presented so far, according to diplomats.

"The conditions under which NATO would consider operating in the Strait of Hormuz are ultimately a political decision," said U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Europe.

"The political direction comes first, and then the formal planning happens after that. Am I thinking about it? Absolutely ... But there's no planning yet until the political decision is taken," he told reporters in Brussels.

Iran began blockading the critical Gulf waterway after the United States and Israel launched military action against the country in February. The blockade has pushed up the prices of oil, driven up shipping costs and squeezed supplies of raw materials.

U.S. President Donald Trump has berated NATO members for not being willing to help open the Strait. European nations have said they do not want to be drawn into the war - which was launched without consulting them - but are ready to help secure the Strait after the war.

So far, France and Britain have taken the lead in putting together a coalition of countries that could help ensure safe transit through the Strait once the situation there stabilises or the conflict is resolved.

ALLIANCE MEMBERS DIVIDED SO FAR OVER POSSIBLE HORMUZ ROLE

But some countries say NATO could have some role to play, even if it is not leading a mission, according to diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

"Some allies believe NATO should play a role in Hormuz. NATO has a lot of maritime capabilities," said one European diplomat.

However, multiple countries are opposed or hesitant about NATO involvement in the region, four diplomats told Reuters.

"Many allies do not see a role for NATO as such in that endeavour," said one of the diplomats.

Another diplomat added that "in my understanding the key reason is the reluctance to be seen to become a party to the conflict".

"Several allies support a NATO Hormuz mission but the opposition is clear - that's why we have a coalition (rather than a NATO mission)," said a fourth diplomat, adding: "I don't think there will be a formal NATO mission".





(Reuters - Reporting by Andrew Gray, Lili Bayer, John Irish and Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Inti Landauro and Daniel Wallis)

