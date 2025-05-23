Navantia Seanergies Delivers Second Substation Jacket for French OW Farm

Navantia Seanergies, Spanish shipbuilder Navantia’s green energies division, has delivered its second substation jacket for Ocean Winds for the offshore wind farm at Dieppe Le Tréport in France.

The jacket departed from the south basin of the Puerto Real shipyard, bound for its destination on France’s Atlantic coast.

The structure – almost 54 metres tall and weighing approximately 1,900 tonnes – was fully fabricated at the Puerto Real facility and was loaded out on May 13, 2025. Since, adjustment and mooring operations have been carried out to prepare it for transport.

A year ago, Navantia Seanergies delivered to Ocean Winds a jacket with similar characteristics, also built at Puerto Real, which is now installed at the Îles d’Yeu et Noirmoutier offshore wind farm in France.

The jackets, constructed in Puerto Real, form part of the collaboration between Navantia Seanergies and Ocean Winds, a Madrid-based offshore wind company established as a joint venture between EDPR and ENGIE.

Under this partnership, a capacity-reservation agreement was signed for the manufacture of components destined for future international offshore wind farms, including floating structures for forthcoming projects in Spain, Portugal and elsewhere in Europe.

The 496 MW Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm will feature 62 wind turbines will supply 850,000 people with electricity each year.