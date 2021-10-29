Navantia Taps Pemamek for Shipbuilding Production Lines

Navantia placed an order for the automated PEMA Panel Lines, Profile Processing Lines and Sub-Block Production Lines, designed to ensure that Navantia Shipyards will have the latest laser-hybrid-based welding and robotic technology fully integrated to create the Shipyard 4.0 working environment.

The agreement between Navantia and Pemamek -- which entails several phased deliveries during the next two years -- includes an advanced automated and robotized PEMA Panel line, PEMA Profile Processing Line, and PEMA Sub-Block Production Line for Navantia’syards in Spain.

The contract was announced following a year-long public bidding process, with Pemamek was announced to be the winner in July 2021. The PEMA state-of-the-art production lines follow Navantia’s previous investments in high technology PEMA flat-panel and micro lines, delivered in 2008 to Ferrol.

To ensure high productivity and streamlined production flow, the lines also include advanced material cutting and handling, proven welding processes, and a digital user interface. Additionally, the delivery also includes comprehensive service packages, like installation of the solutions, training, production support, spare parts packages, and preventive maintenance agreements, and extended warranty.