Navantia UK Announces New CEO

Navantia UK has today appointed Donato Martínez as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr Martinez succeeds Juan Ignacio de la Cueva, under whose leadership Navantia UK has accomplished the first steps of the integration of Harland & Wolff, including the unlocking of key investments for the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) program.

The leadership change follows a few months of significant progress since the acquisition of Harland & Wolff's four UK shipyards earlier this year. Martinez, previously Navantia's Chief Technology and Strategy Officer and a member of the group's global Executive Committee, led the acquisition process and has been instrumental in developing Navantia UK's business plan.

"I am thrilled to take on the reins of Navantia UK at this exciting juncture. Our vision for Navantia UK is to establish a world-class defense and energy capability that contributes significantly to the UK's industrial base," said Mr Martínez.

"With the acquisition now complete and our initial integration priorities addressed, this is a natural point for leadership transition," said Sir Alan Massey, Non-Executive Chair of Navantia UK. "Mr Martínez's technical background, digital transformation expertise, and experience operating Navantia subsidiaries in international markets position him well to lead Navantia UK's next phase of growth and development."