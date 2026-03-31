Navantia UK Welcomes Northern Ireland's Secretary of State to Harland & Wolff Shipyard

Navantia UK welcomed the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP, to the Harland & Wolff shipyard, just over a year since the company’s acquisition and the launch of plans to revitalize the historic site for the future.

The visit focused on Belfast’s growing role at the heart of the UK’s shipbuilding capability, with the Secretary of State touring newly extended fabrication facilities, meeting the almost 500-strong workforce including 93 current apprentices, and seeing first-hand how sustained investment is transforming the yard into a modern, competitive and technology-enabled centre for naval shipbuilding and support.

At the core of this transformation is a major recapitalization program in Belfast, supported by more than USD$119.13 million (£90 million) of investment. This includes a 5,000 square meter extension, upgrades to existing fabrication halls, and the installation of advanced manufacturing capability such as a mechanized panel line, robotic cutting systems and automated quality control processes. Together, these technologies are enhancing precision, productivity and scalability.

The visit also highlighted the strength of the local supply chain supporting the revitalization. Navantia UK is working with a wide range of Northern Ireland-based SMEs to deliver infrastructure upgrades and operational capability, ensuring that investment in the yard translates directly into economic activity across the region. Recent contracts have supported local firms in construction, steel supply, equipment provision and site services, with dozens of specialist roles on site contributing to one of the most significant industrial projects in Northern Ireland.

This local-first approach is central to Navantia UK’s model, helping to build long-term capability, strengthen supply chain resilience and support the UK Government’s ambition to position defense as a driver of regional growth.

The Secretary of State received an update on progress of the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) program, where manufacturing activity is now underway across Belfast, Appledore and Methil. Early-stage production, including test blocks, is helping to prepare the yard for full-scale delivery, whiet knowledge transfer from Navantia’s international operations is supporting workforce development and enhanced capability.

Discussions focused on how this momentum can be sustained, with a clear focus on securing future programmes, expanding the workforce and ensuring long-term pipeline certainty for the shipyard and its supply chain.

The visit also highlighted the importance of the UK Government’s Defence Growth Deals, including the Northern Ireland Defence Growth Deal, in supporting industrial capacity, unlocking investment and creating high-skilled jobs.