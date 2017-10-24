Navibulgar Orders Up to Six Bulkers

Bulgaria's leading shipowner Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar) confirmed the building of another two high-efficiency up-to-date 45000t bulk carriers of the latest Bluetech 45 generation, furthering the development of the successful Bluetech 42 project.

This deal is a continuation of the contract for 4+2 newbuildings of DWT 45 000 t, signed in July this year with one of China ’s three largest shipyards. According to local press reports the Chinese yard is Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

This constitutes another confident step towards the implementation of Navibulgar’s objective to operate towards the middle of the 2020s its own fleet of 1.5 million tons of average age below 7 years.

The ambition of the Company’s management is to establish Navibulgar as one of the leading shipowners in Europe in the sector of the so-called “Handy-size” bulk carriers.

Navibulgar has a fleet of over 30 vessels including 26 Handy/Handymax bulk carriers of over 25,000 DWT.