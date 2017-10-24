Marine Link
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Navibulgar Orders Up to Six Bulkers

October 24, 2017

Image: Navibulgar

Image: Navibulgar

 Bulgaria's leading shipowner Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar) confirmed the building of another two high-efficiency up-to-date 45000t bulk carriers of the latest Bluetech 45 generation, furthering the development of the successful Bluetech 42 project. 

 
This deal is a continuation of the contract for 4+2 newbuildings of DWT 45 000 t, signed in July this year with one of China’s three largest shipyards. According to local press reports the  Chinese yard is Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. 
 
This constitutes another confident step towards the implementation of Navibulgar’s objective to operate towards the middle of the 2020s its own fleet of 1.5 million tons of average age below 7 years. 
 
The ambition of the Company’s management is to establish Navibulgar as one of the leading shipowners in Europe in the sector of the so-called “Handy-size” bulk carriers.
 
Navibulgar has a fleet of over 30 vessels including 26 Handy/Handymax bulk carriers of over 25,000 DWT.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News