Naviris, Eurosam -MOU for Horizon Frigate Upgrades

During the recent Paris Air Show, representatives of France and Italy signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Mid-Life Upgrade (MLU) of the four Horizon frigates of the Italian and French Navies. The modernization will be entrusted to Naviris, the 50/50 joint venture of Fincantieri and Naval Group, and to Eurosam, a consortium formed by MBDA and Thales.

The cooperation will cover the overall modernization of the frigates, with particular attention to the anti-aircraft defense system (including radars, weapons and their command and control), the combat platform and system, and the electronic warfare system which will be common to both nations.

The Horizon frigates were originally built between 2000 and 2010 as part of a joint program between Fincantieri and the Naval Group, providing the Italian and French Navies with frigates with anti-aircraft capabilities. In this context, the coordinated work of seven industrial partners led by Naviris will respond to the need to rationalize the performance, availability and maintenance of the units.

The vessel is designed to serve a wide variety of missions, including high-intensity operations, all with a light crew. Horizon frigates are front-line combat vessels with a strong signature capability: anti-aircraft warfare, also known as air defence. The prerogatives of the ships are therefore the control of the airspace over the area of operations, the command and control of the air defense and the anti-aircraft coverage for aircraft carrier groups and convoys.

Horizon frigates provide protection against high-intensity threats and anti-ship missile attacks. They also contribute to air and sea control during military operations by providing air defense command and control of allied forces. They can also participate in public service missions.

Characteristics of the Horizon class units

• Overall length / 153m

• Overall breadth / 20.3m

• Displacement 6500 tons

• Full load / 7,300 tons

• Capacity / 210 (crew 190 + 20 passengers)

• Range / 7,000 nautical miles at 18 knots

• Maximum speed / 29 knots