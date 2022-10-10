Near Miss Incident at Hibernia Platform Offshore Canada

Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC), the operator of the Hibernia platform in the Atlantic Ocean offshore Canada, has reported that a near-miss incident occurred on the platform on October 5, 2022.

According to HMDC, as reported to safety regulator CNLOPB, on October 5, the platform's personnel were in the process of completing a pressure test of the high-pressure manifold on the Hibernia Platform.

Personnel had closed the upper diverter valve when the valve handle and gearbox cap (which weighs approximately 27 kg) separated and traveled a distance of 3.9 meters.

No personnel was injured, and no equipment was damaged. The location where the incident occurred was barricaded and deemed a restricted area. At the time of the incident, five authorized personnel were in the work area.

HMDC immediately ceased operations in the area and has initiated an investigation to determine the potential classification and root cause of the incident, which the C-NLOPB is monitoring.

he Certifying Authority has imposed limitations on related equipment until repairs have been completed and the operator has demonstrated that related systems are fit for use. C-NLOPB Safety Officers were already scheduled to travel to the Hibernia Platform in the coming days and will follow up with HMDC to review this incident.

The Hibernia Platform is located 315 kilometers east southeast of St. John’s. It uses a fixed structure with three compartments: topsides, Gravity Based Structure (GBS), and an offshore loading system.

It is operated by Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC). HMDC shareholders are: ExxonMobil Canada (33.125%), Chevron Canada Resources (26.875%), Suncor (20%), Canada Hibernia Holding Corporation (8.5%), Murphy Oil (6.5%) and Equinor Canada Ltd. (5%).