NETSCo Promotes Two Senior Leaders

NETSCo, a naval architecture and marine engineering firm located in Columbia Station, Ohio, has promoted two of its senior employees to new leadership roles.

David Hossenlopp, P.E, has been promoted to the position of Chief Naval Architect, and Nick Hunter, P.E. to Senior Naval Architect / Marine Engineer.

“David has been with NETSCo since 2013,” said Richard Mueller, CEO/President, “and throughout this time he has very successfully been involved with a large variety of projects employing all facets of Naval Architecture ranging from inclining experiments to complex structural evaluation with finite element analysis. I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Prior to joining NETSCo, Hossenlopp was with General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in the role of construction support and design of U.S. Navy Surface Combatants. Hossenlopp has a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and a Master’s in Engineering, both Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, from the University of Michigan. He is a registered professional engineer in multiple states and is an Associate Member of SNAME.

“Nick leads project teams in the design and development of shipboard systems and structures and has a passion for alternative marine fuels,” Mueller said. “His promotion is well-deserved after his extraordinary efforts and very successful conclusion of the almost two-year-long Dragon Lady conversion project.

Hunter recently attained his Professional Engineer’s license and has been a pivotal team member of the recent completion of the conversion of the MBT – 35 to the Dragon Lady, a self-unloading cement barge.

Prior to joining NETSCo, Hunter worked at NSWC Carderock Division. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering and is a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Ohio. Currently, Nick is a lifetime member of the Michigan Alumni Association and his professional affiliations include the Society of North American Marine Engineers (SNAME) membership and he is a member of the F25 Standards Committee for ASTM International.